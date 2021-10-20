10/20/2021: A wonderful late October day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Most of the area is waking up to WAY warmer temperatures. Instead of crisp and frosty readings, we are running some 10 to even 20 degrees warmer.

The warm up is just getting started. High pressure is in control across the mid-Atlantic and southeastern states. This set up will keep us dry, sunny, and warm around the News 10 area.

The warmer air will take us from the 50s now to almost 70 degrees afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze again with sustained winds near 20 mph from time to time. Get outside if you can! Days like this are becoming fewer and farther between.

Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day. A warm frontal passage will drive temperatures into the 70s for just about everyone; the Adirondacks will see the mid to upper 60s. The daytime hours will be dry. After dark a fast moving system will bring a quick dose of showers. Activity will be in and out while you’re sleeping.

The work week will end quietly as cooler air begins to trickle back in. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Albany could record the first freezing temperatures of the season early next week.