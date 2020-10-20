10/20/2020: Scattered showers to bookend today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Most of us were spared from the rain until late yesterday. Well today showers are already in place. Scattered showers have been developing during the early morning hours.

While today’s shower chances are better than yesterday, it won’t be a washout. Areas north and west of Albany will see a better concentration of shower activity. This morning’s scattered showers will wane through mid-day. Skies won’t be quite so gray during the early parts of the afternoon. High temperatures will remain on the mild side. The Capital Region will see highs in the lower 60s.

A few more showers will fire up this evening as a nearly-stationary front wobbles south. Most should be dry by midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog developing by morning.

A swift system will be centered over Quebec tomorrow putting the Northeast in the “warm sector.” There will be a surge of warmth with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The cold front will drop in late-day and will produce isolated showers, possibly a rumble of thunder for the Adirondacks.

So far rainfall amounts have been a few drops in the bucket. We’ll pick up around a half inch by Wednesday evening. Higher rainfall amounts are expected closer to Lake Ontario. Some spots through the Adirondack Park could up to an inch of rain.

Temperatures will take a small step back behind Wednesday’s cool front. High pressure will be the only game in town through the end of the work week. We’ll see increasing amounts of sunshine and above-normal temperatures.

The weekend looks to start on a wet note. Temperatures will then cool down closer to “normal” for late October. Another system looks to pull through the Northeast early next week.