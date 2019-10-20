10/20/19: Gloomy weather to close out the weekend

Hope you enjoyed Saturday’s incredible weather… Sunday won’t be quite as nice.

As whats left of Tropical Storm Nestor moves through the Mid-Atlantic and off the coast, expect cloud cover to move in and stick around for most of the day. A few showers are possible from midday through the early evening.

Clouds will keep temperatures mild, peaking only in the low to mid 50’s across the region.

Overnight, we’ll again experience chilly conditions. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30’s in Albany and surrounding areas. Higher elevations will bottom out around freezing.

Once we get past tomorrow’s cold start, things will turn around. Expect a spectacular day Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 60’s.

The next system moves through during the second half of the day Tuesday. We’re expecting rain, at times moderate to heavy, so plan on a bit of a longer evening commute.

Showers could linger into the Wednesday morning commute, but the rest of the day looks dry with cloudy and windy conditions.

We’ll work in one more great day on Thursday, before rain is back in the mix late Friday and into the weekend. Enjoy the nice days while they last!