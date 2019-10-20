10/20/19: Dry Start to the New Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cooler day for your Sunday afternoon with showers moving through the Capital region. However, we will turn brighter as we kick off a new work week for Monday afternoon, temperatures will be a bit warmer as well.

The remnants from Tropical Storm Nestor are passing to our south this evening, this is what brought about the showery activity for your Sunday. The good news is, improvements will be coming in quickly behind this system.

High pressure will begin to build in tonight which will keep our winds light to calm and help to clear the skies for tomorrow morning. What this will also do is allow for the development of some patchy dense fog, especially with the added moisture from the showers this afternoon. However, by tomorrow afternoon we should see a return to some sunshine as high pressure moves overhead.

It may take a while for that sunshine to really get here on Monday, futurecast showing some fairly dense fog through the Hudson and Mohawk valleys through the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Outside of the fog I do think we will see a fair amount of sunshine through much of your Monday afternoon.

Going forward into Tuesday we look to start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

That will give way to the threat for showers later Tuesday and Tuesday night as a disturbance moves through the region. Most of the rain should fall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday look fairly nice with seasonable temperatures. By next weekend we cool down big time back into the 40’s to near 50 for highs. Right now it looks like the showers on Saturday should stay south and east of the area, however, that is subject to change, be sure to check back for updates throughout the week!

Have a great week!

-Rob