Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Was a cool end to the weekend with some sunshine trying to filter through for the Capital Region, temperatures struggled with a north wind and never made it out of the upper 50s. We should do a little better on Monday as drier air should win out and we will see a bit more sunshine through the afternoon.

High pressure to the north continues to try and push what is left of “Ian” to our south. However, the overall pattern in the mid levels of the atmosphere are not allowing for any progression on getting the energy from the storm to the south out of here. That will sit and spin near the Jersey coast for the next few days, which will continue to help funnel cooler air down from the north.

But those of you that miss the “warmer” days, get ready, a brief warm-up will be on the way for the middle of the week, but it is very brief, blink and you may miss it as it will only be around for a day or two before more fall-like weather returns for the weekend.

Overnight tonight there will be some clearing, especially from Albany points north. This will allow temperatures to cool well into the upper 20s and low 30s. Albany points south will still drop into the upper 30s, but with more clouds frost will not be a concern. Frost advisories have been issued for areas outside of the Hudson Valley as temperatures will fall into the low 30s in these areas. Freeze warnings are issued for southern Vermont and northern Washington county as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for these locations.





We may start off with some cloud cover, especially Albany south on Monday morning. We do remain dry, but remember, there could be some frost in the outlying areas, may need some extra time to scrape those windshields in the morning!

The clouds should retreat and we should be treated to a bit more sunshine in the afternoon. We will call it a mix of sun and clouds as I do not think we turn mostly sunny, the exception being those of you further north, which may get more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs still in the upper 50s and low 60s.





Storm system finally begins to be pushed away on Tuesday, however, as it begins to move, it may try to throw some more moisture towards the area in the afternoon. I think we stay dry, but clouds could become an issue especially for Albany south and east. Temperatures though should warm up a few degrees warmer than on Monday.





Wednesday, another partly sunny afternoon, but temperatures will likely be warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. I think we break the 70 degree mark on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that is looking to move in just a touch quicker than originally thought. This means that Friday temperatures may fall through the afternoon after a high in the mid 60s, it will turn a bit breezy and a few showers cannot be ruled out, although I think they will be few and far between. Much cooler for the weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, it will be a bit breezy on Saturday, turning mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance of a shower to the north. Have a great week! -Rob