10/2/2021: Showers possible north, otherwise mild with more clouds

Today’s forecast is a split one -High pressure is set up over the Mid-Atlantic, bringing spectacular and quiet weather to places like Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. If you’re south of Albany, you’ll be close enough to stay dry today. You might even see periods of sunshine!

North of Albany is a different story entirely. Places like the Adirondacks and the North Country are closer to a slow moving frontal system, which will cause cloudy conditions. Additionally, showers that have been going strong all morning up along the Canadian border could drop down to bring some light rain to these areas as well. Don’t expect a washout, but don’t be surprised to see a few raindrops. Highs will range from the mid 60’s to right around 70 degrees.

We could all see some rain on Sunday, with more widespread showers overtaking the area by midday or early afternoon.

That slow moving system will still be in the area on Monday and the first part of Tuesday, and showery conditions will persist. Highs will drop back into the mid 60’s for the beginning of the work week.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the best days of the forecast, with highs pushing to around 70 degrees again, dry weather, and a bit more in the way of sunshine.



-Matt