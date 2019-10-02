10/2/19: Falling Temps, Mostly Cloudy & Soggy

Keep the rain gear handy today for scattered showers anytime this morning & through the mid-afternoon. Some heavy downpours can pop-up and maybe a thunderstorm as the cold front to our north sinks south…

Expect mostly cloudy skies with these cooling temperatures…we’ll notice we shake the scattered showers after 4 & 5 PM tonight.

Thursday will be a tough day with overcast skies and chilly air with highs in the mid 50s. While we could see a spot shower in the morning, MOST of us will be dry until rain returns after 3-4PM and through the night. We can still see a shower early Friday before otherwise drying, clearing some clouds but also turning quite windy. Gusts can be as high as 20-30 mph Friday.

Expect the chance for some frost early Saturday morning before mostly sunny skies and highs near 60°. We’ll see sun & clouds Sunday before showers return Sunday night. Monday is looking soggy before some more sun by Tuesday.

