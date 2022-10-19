The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are waking up to a widespread frost and freeze with the coldest temperatures of the season. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 8 AM.

You’ll want to upgrade your fall wears today. It will take quite a while to shake the chill. Temperatures will only reach the lower 50s around the Capital District. Blustery conditions won’t make it feel any better.

The breeze will carry clouds back to the area. Some lake effect precipitation is also possible. Bands of rain, and some snow showers, will arrive late day but will only impact the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley. The rest of the area is in the clear. Activity will die down early this evening.

The clouds will clear out again tonight. But with the breeze hanging on it won’t be quite as cold. We are expecting lows to only fall into the 30s. The breeze will lead to a wind chill factor tomorrow morning.

I promise short term pain will be worth the long term gain. An air mass change is on the way! The fall chill will get knocked out by Friday. Temperatures will take off over the weekend.

We are eyeing unseasonable warmth into the start of next week with highs around 70 degrees again. A bit of a hiccup comes on Monday with a few showers. High temperatures will make a quick recovery, though.