10/19/2021: A warm up kicks off today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Layers will be key today. We are off to a crisp start. But unlike yesterday temperatures will bounce back this afternoon. High temperatures return to a more seasonable level with highs in the lower 60s for the Capital District. More sunshine will help the “mild up.”

The autumn breeze will still be around today. Gusts of 30 mph to 35 mph are possible from time to time.

A heads up for sky gazers, the Hunter’s Moon will peak tonight (well technically Wednesday morning.) Viewing conditions will be good with clear to partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Lows will only dip into the 40s overnight.

We are in the midst of a tranquil stretch with warming temperatures. Tomorrow will be the pick of the week with more sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s to near 70°. The warming trend continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching system. Rain will hold off until Thursday night.

This will be a quick round of showers with activity exiting by Friday morning. From there we will begin to cool again. We’ll be in the 50s this weekend and most of next week.