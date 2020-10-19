10/19/2020: Increasing clouds before late-day showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! This weekend sure was a beaut! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the great fall weather. The pattern is about to change as we begin a new week.

A slow-moving front will be the main weather player during the first half of the week. The boundary will stretch out near Lake Ontario into this afternoon.

Most of us will only see increasing clouds today. The shower activity will be focused closer to the front around the southern Adirondacks and the western Mohawk Valley beginning this afternoon.

Showers will creep closer to the Capital Region this evening as the front begins dropping southward. Scattered showers will stick around through the night.

The front will slow down again and stall over the Northeast tomorrow. Additional waves of showers will move through the News 10 area. Pockets of heavier rain are possible, especially during the morning areas.

Showers will stay in the picture on Wednesday. It looks like the activity will be more isolated. We will finally kick the pesky front by Thursday. Areas to the north and west of Albany will see higher rainfall totals. Some areas could pick up over an inch of rain over the next three days. Numbers trail off through the Capital Region and into Berkshire County.

With the rain out of our hair, the focus will shift to warmer temperatures to end the week. High temperatures will climb into the low and mid 70s around the Capital Region. There will be a good deal of sunshine too. Next weekend will pull high temperatures back closer to normal.