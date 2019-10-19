10/19/2019: Cold start to a great Fall day!

Stay warm out there… we’re waking up to the 30’s on Saturday morning! Patchy frost is possible as well.

High pressure is moving in, ushering in clear skies. That helped us get cool overnight, but will set up a perfect Fall day this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Across the region, expect highs to range from the mid 50’s in the river valleys to upper 40’s in the higher elevations.

Tonight is shaping up to be another cold one, with temperatures bottoming out a few degrees above freezing on Sunday morning in Albany and surrounding cities.

Expect cooler weather outside of the metro area… upper 20’s are forecast in the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

Sunday looks a little more cloudy, but with similar temperatures – highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

A few stray showers are possible from lunchtime through the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain and, if it does fall, it won’t be much. Don’t cancel the outdoor plans, just have an umbrella or raincoat on hand!

Monday is shaping up to be the best day of the coming week, with a mild start and highs in the low 60’s.

Our next solid and widespread rain chance comes the second half of the day Tuesday. Showers will taper off during the Wednesday morning commute.