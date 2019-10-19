10/19/19: Few Showers for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We enjoyed a seasonable afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 50’s to near 60 for most of us this Saturday afternoon. For the second half of the weekend we will knock a few degrees off as we are expecting more in the way of clouds and even a few showers.

We have high pressure for the time being, that is what brought us this fantastic Saturday afternoon and what will ultimately lead us to a frosty cold overnight.

High pressure will slowly drift east tonight and through tomorrow morning which will open the door for the remnants of tropical storm Nestor to try and make their way into our area, especially south and east of Albany through Sunday afternoon.

No concerns tonight, in fact we look to remain mostly clear with a few high clouds streaming in by tomorrow morning.

By Sunday afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy conditions with a few showers starting to work in from the south and west.

By late tomorrow afternoon and evening these showers will be working through the Capital Region. Again I think the best chance for showers will remain south and east of Albany, however everyone will be fair game for a few showers through tomorrow afternoon, it will NOT be a washout.

We return to brilliant sunshine for Monday with highs back into the 60’s. However, we do turn unsettled again by the middle of the week and into the start of next weekend with temperatures in the 50’s to near 60 with the threat for showers.

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob