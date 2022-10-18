Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Cool flow of air continues across the northeast and things will get a little bit cooler through Wednesday before temperatures start warming up heading into the weekend.

Dry air today made its way into the Capital Region between two cold fronts. The second front will be moving through tonight into Wednesday morning and will renew the cooler push of air through the middle of the week.

Very chilly air is being forced south behind this area of low pressure. This has created a lake effect response on the upper Great Lakes with rain and snow showers. A few of these showers may try to make it mainly west of Albany on Wednesday as skies turn partly sunny.

High pressure from the west will be moving in and finally pushing this storm system out. This will set the stage for a return to sunshine and milder temperatures for Friday and into the weekend. Things may turn a bit breezy Thursday afternoon as high pressure begins to build in.

The Big Storm over the Great Lakes has produced strong winds to 50mph…Huge Waves…and VERY Heavy snow over the UP of Michigan….

This COLD air pushing WAY to the south…..All the way to the Gulf of Mexico there will be frost.

We start out on a mostly clear and frosty note for Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds will not be too far to the west though.

Upper level energy moves through during the afternoon on Wednesday, this will bring more cloud cover our way and also the chance for a shower, mainly west of the Hudson River. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday things start to improve a bit. There will likely be more cloud cover north and west of Albany and it may turn a bit breezy during the afternoon. However, with some sunshine temperatures should warm back into the mid 50s, which still leaves us about 5 degrees cooler than average.

High pressure begins to build back in for the end of the week. Temperatures will also rebound back close to 60 for Friday, but by the weekend temperatures will begin to surge into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The only bump in the road looks to come in on Monday with perhaps a few showers under mostly cloudy skies, this will set our temperatures back into the low 60s, but its back to the sunshine and near 70 by next Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob