10/18/21: Brighter but Breezy Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Cool flow of air will continue around an area of low pressure for tonight, this will bring us partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures average out close to normal with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Ridge of high pressure will slowly begin to build eastward into the eastern US and we will begin to feel the impacts from that with an increase in sunshine along with milder temperatures, however, it will turn a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon.





So, even though it will be brighter and the temperature may read warmer with highs in the 60s it will feel a bit cooler thanks to those busy breezes.





A developing storm system out west will travel across the country over the coming days and will be bringing a cold front with the threat for showers Thursday night into Friday morning. This will then bring another quick shot of cooler air for the weekend. Before that, warmer temperatures will be forced northward into the northeast Wednesday and Thursday where highs could be close to if not exceeding 70.







Cooler for next weekend with more clouds and the threat for a few showers on both Saturday and Sunday with highs holding in the low to mid 50s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob