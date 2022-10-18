The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The rain is out. Now we’re making way for the coldest air of the season yet. A big upper-level low over southern Ontario is sending a chilly Canadian air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast.

After a damp and cloudy start, we will see breaks for sunshine today. But don’t expect much of a warm up. Highs will only climb into the low and mid 50s.

A widespread frost or freeze is on the way tonight with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. The growing season has already ended for parts of the News10 area. A Frost Advisory is still needed for the Hudson Valley. The Glens Falls-Lake George area will go under a Freeze Warning overnight. Sensitive plants and crops will need to be protected in these areas.

Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the cold snap from start to finish. After near-freezing lows, highs will only reach the lower 50s by the afternoon. The wind will pick up a bit too tomorrow. It’s time to dig out a heavier coat.

Most of the precipitation with this stagnant set up will stay well to our west. But with the southwesterly to westerly wind tomorrow so lake effect showers could pass through the Adirondacks and the western Mohawk Valley. The rest of us will dry for the next several days.

This chill is only temporary. Temperatures will rebound by the weekend. Highs will climb close to 70 degrees again. And we could see a few of these unseasonably warm days early next week.