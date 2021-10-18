10/18/2021: It’s time to break out your fall wears

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Well, mid-October has finally shown up. Saturday afternoon’s storms kicked off a big cool down. We are feeling it this morning with temperatures in the 40s. There won’t be much of a warm up this afternoon. It will feel more like November with highs only in the lower 50s. A breeze won’t help matters either.

The northwesterly breeze over Lake Ontario will lead to more clouds and spotty showers. Clusters of showers are off to the west early this morning. By mid-day, spotty showers will pass through the Capital Region. Activity will die down by the late afternoon.

You might want to throw an extra blanket on the bed tonight. Temperatures will slide into the lower and mid 30s. Cloud cover and the continued breeze will limit frost from developing, except in some sheltered locations.

Temperatures will begin to bounce back Tuesday. After a crisp start, highs will return to more seasonable levels near 60°. The wind will be a bit stronger with gusts in the 30 mph to 35 mph range.

Conditions will remain dry through mid-week. A warming trend is on the way too. By Thursday high temperatures will near 70 degrees again. Our next storm system arrives late-day Thursday.

Temperatures will cool down once again ahead of the upcoming weekend. There will be a “seasonable chill” in the air with lows in the 30s and highs only near 50°.