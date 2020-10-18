10/18/2020: After coldest start in months, one more fantastic afternoon!

Did you feel the chill this morning? Temperatures fell all the way to 30 degrees in Albany this morning, good for the capital’s first sub-freezing temperature since May! Outlying areas fell into the 20’s.

Don’t worry, temperatures will rebound quite nicely this afternoon. With a good bit of sun early in the day and winds out of the south, highs will soar to around 60 for much of the region. Saratoga County could see temperatures that run a bit higher into the low 60’s!

Clouds will return this afternoon, and overcast skies tonight will prevent us from getting nearly as cold. Instead of freezing temps, expect lows in the 40’s on Monday morning.

The clouds will give way to rain on Monday. For the first half of the day, much of the shower activity will be focused on the Adirondacks and Western Mohawk Valley. The system could approach the Albany area for the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, the Mid-Hudson and Berkshires might not see much more than cloud cover!

Showers are back in the mix for Tuesday and Wednesday, and it could turn breezy at times throughout the period. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60’s aw well.

Expect a couple dry days with seasonable mild temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Enjoy! Rain returns again to kick off next weekend.