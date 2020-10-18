10/18/20: Showers Make a Return to Start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful October afternoon to close out the weekend with some sunshine, mild temperatures and a breeze from the south. We will keep the milder air going into the upcoming week, however, we will see an increased risk for showers as well.

High pressure continues to protect the east coast and northeast United States from any real weather threats, and this looks to continue at least through tonight.

A very slow moving area of low pressure through the Great Lakes will continue to push eastward through tonight and into the day on Monday. Unfortunately, it is looking rather likely that this boundary will stall very close to us here in the Capital Region for several days. What that will bring is the threat for several rounds of rain, potentially, as well as swings in the temperatures from day to day.

This boundary will be the dividing line from rather mild air to the south to downright chilly air to the north.

Monday morning I believe most of us will remain dry but mostly cloudy. However, a few showers may try to sneak their way down the Mohawk Valley, and even into portions of the Adirondacks.

Through the afternoon that boundary will try to inch closer to the Hudson Valley, however, I think if you are Albany east you won’t be seeing too much rain during the daytime hours on Monday.

These showers will tend to break up in coverage, however, we should see a few scattered showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday morning that boundary is still nearby and areas of low pressure will be able to bring renewed pushes of moisture towards us.

So, expecting another chance at a few showers on Tuesday again, and we will do it all over again on Wednesday as this boundary remains rather close to us.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday it looks as if we may see a break from the unsettled weather as the boundary shifts well to the north. The way it looks right now we should see a decent amount of sunshine as well, mild temperatures and a bit breezy from time to time too. Looking at the latest guidance this afternoon the front that was set to move in on Saturday now looks to move in a little later, not until Saturday night into Sunday morning. So, that means both weekend days, during the daytime, look to remain mostly dry. Mild still on Saturday and much cooler on Sunday.

Have a great week!- Rob