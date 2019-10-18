10/18/19: Breezy & Cool, Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

Thursday was surely a mess but today we’ll get to dry with some increasing sunshine. We’re off to a chilly start & there can be some patchy frost around town. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for the immediate Capital Region.

The winds will still be breezy today with gusts close to 25 mph before they calm later tonight. Temperatures will also stay cool in the mid 50s.

Dress warm for some high school football action tonight as we’ll be falling back into the 40s by kick-off and overnight lows dip into the 30s. Some frost is likely overnight-Saturday AM!

Look at this weekend! We’ll find lots of sun both Saturday & Sunday with temperatures warming into the low 60s…

Monday looks slightly milder with sun & clouds but we’ll be tracking some rain threats by Tuesday & into Wednesday.