The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! It was a beautiful fall weekend! Now there are changes coming to kick off a new work and school week. Clouds are still filling in early this morning. The gaps in the clouds are being filled in by patchy dense fog.

Pack the rain gear today. It will come in handy for off and on showers. The first batch of showers will track up the Hudson River during the mid- to late-morning hours. A few more waves will pass through the day. Most of us look to get wet around the evening commute and dinner time.

Between the raindrops our skies will be gloomy and temperatures will stay seasonably cool. This is only our first taste of cooler temperatures.

An upper-level low will be parked between Lake Huron and Lake Ontario through mid-week. This will drag in the coldest air of the season yet. Our nights will be frosty, even freezing with highs struggling to warm through the 50s.

Despite the potency of this system there isn’t much precipitation in our future. Today’s showers will begin tapering off closer to midnight. Areas east of Albany could see a few showers Tuesday morning. After that we are dry for the rest of the week.

Our temperature trend is stuck on a see-saw. There will be another warm up following the stretch of brisk days. By the weekend highs could reach 70 degrees again!