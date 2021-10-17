10/17/2021: Cool, showery, and breezy days ahead

The cold front that brought rain and storms yesterday has passed us by, but showers and clouds will linger in its wake for a bit. On and off light rain becomes more likely between lunchtime and sunset.

Limited sun means we won’t warm up a whole lot. Expect high temperatures in the upper 50’s for Albany and surrounding towns. Places like the Adirondacks and Catskills may struggle to get past the 50 degree mark at all.

On top of the cooler temps, blustery conditions will make for a much more fall-like feel to the air today. Gusts pushing 20 miles per hour won’t cause issues, but you’ll certainly feel the chill when compared with the 70’s last week.

Tonight, we’re down into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. A few more isolated showers could fire up on Monday, though rain will be less widespread. Highs will only peak in the low 50’s.

After a chilly start to Tuesday, sunshine will help us warm to an afternoon high of around 60. We’re even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, before clouds, showers, and 50’s return late-week.



-Matt