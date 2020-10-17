10/17/2020: Cool, crisp, and dry weekend ahead!

After Friday’s cold and dreary weather, we could all use a few dry days… and that’s precisely what we’ll get this weekend! High pressure moving in from the west means that we’ll get bright blue skies and crisp nights this weekend.

Highs today will hit the mid to upper 50’s across the Capital District. Expect highs around 50 in the Adirondacks, and around 60 in the Mid-Hudson valley. There will be a slight breeze in the afternoon, with a northwest wind anywhere from 10-15 miles per hour.

Clear skies will allow for quickly falling temperatures this evening. Sunday morning, temperatures will have fallen to freezing in Albany, and the upper 20’s in the hills and mountains.

Don’t worry – despite the colder start, winds out of the south will help us warm back into the upper 50’s by the afternoon. We may see gusts up to 25 miles per hour later in the day under mostly sunny skies.

Enjoy the sun while it lasts, unsettled weather returns for the first half of the work week. Expect a few showers the first half of Monday, and another chance for showers on Tuesday and Wendesday.

We’ll dry out for the end of the week, with highs reaching comfortably into the 60’s. Enjoy!