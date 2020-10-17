10/17/20: Beautiful October Afternoon for Sunday!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a nice fall afternoon today with highs in the mid to upper 50’s with plenty of sunshine. A frosty cold night is expected tonight, but temperatures should rebound Sunday afternoon, even a few degrees warmer than today with a gusty south wind in the afternoon.

High pressure will remain over us tonight, providing clear skies and calm winds which will allow our temperatures to plummet rather quickly into the mid 20’s to mid 30’s.

There is a storm system that is approaching the Great Lakes. This will approach the Capital Region on Sunday which will provide an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon and evening hours. I am not expecting any precipitation from this system.

Wind will become increasingly gusty through Sunday afternoon from the south, we could occasionally see gusts 25-30 mph which will help bump up those temperatures too.





After tomorrow the forecast gets tricky… There will be an oscillating front in the vicinity of the northeast. What this will do is provide us with clouds much of the week, and will allow for the potential for several rounds of precipitation. However, the exact placement of this boundary will ultimately determine if we are warm or cool. I believe we will have a little of both during the up coming week, when the boundary sinks south, we will end up cooler and when it moves back north we will end up warmer. You can see on Tuesday, the boundary will be right over us or slightly south, perhaps a few showers and cooler temperatures will be expected.

On Wednesday that same boundary will then move back north as a warm front and will allow us to warm up quite significantly.

This will continue through the week, I believe, the way it looks right now the boundary will be south again on Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures before migrating north again on Friday. It appears to then drop south once again on Saturday with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Hopefully you have your belts buckled for this roller coaster temperature ride once again! Have a great Sunday! -Rob