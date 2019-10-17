10/17/19: Watch for AM Flooding…More Rain & Strong Winds

It’s been pouring since last night and many are finding 2-4″ for rain totals this morning. We can have close to 5″ for some hardest hit down in the Catskills but nonetheless, it’s a messy morning with more rain though the early afternoon. Watch for flooded roads especially in urban areas, areas of poor drainage. Don’t underestimate that ponding on the side of the road (especially before sunrise). As we get more rainfall reports this morning-we’ll be updating on-air, on the web and on social media.

Various Flood Warnings will expire this morning but a Flood Watch for the entire viewing area remains in effect until 8 AM Friday.

Expect rain through 2-3 PM becoming scattered showers by 6-8 PM. We can still expect the chance for some mixing in the 2-3,000 FT up in the Adirondacks by mid-morning?

Strong wind gusts are also part of the story as we’ve seen gusts since overnight 30-40+ mph. We can expect gusts to still be near 40 mph through today with an isolated 50 mph gust possible. These strong winds plus chilly air= wind chills likely to be in the 30s & low 40s all day…

A Wind Advisory for the entire area remains in effect until 8PM tonight. Power outages are likely to remain a concern…

As we dry overnight and wait for the clouds to part for Friday, HUGE improvements are ahead through the weekend! It’ll still be breezy & cool tomorrow but look at the sunny, dry & milder temps for the weekend!