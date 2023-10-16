Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A very typical October afternoon for the Capital Region with a mix of clouds, some sun, a breeze at times and even a few showers thrown in the mix. It looks likely that we will do this all over again for Tuesday with some sunshine and pop-up showers into the afternoon and early evening.

We will see gradual improvements as high pressure builds in from the west. This will be happening very slowly through Tuesday and finally arriving here by Wednesday. This means a return to partly sunny skies, dry weather and temperatures a bit above average.

As a storm system that is now moving into Western Canada moves into the Great Lakes on Thursday we will begin to develop a warm south to southwesterly wind ahead of it. This will bring us quite the warm-up as we go into the late portion of the week. Temperatures will likely be close to 10 degrees above average.

In the short term, we do expect more clouds than sunshine for Tuesday with a few isolated to scattered rain showers into the early evening. Temperatures will be seasonably mild with most in the low to mid 60s.

Better breaks of sunshine expected for Wednesday and we do appear to remain dry. This will help temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s, and this will just be the start of a warming trend that carries us into the end of the week.

Temperatures will flirt with 70 for both Thursday and Friday with some sunshine ahead of a storm system. Clouds will increase for Friday which will hold us in the 60s, but the rain should hold off until Friday evening and Friday night. It does look likely that the weekend starts on a wet note with highs in Saturday in the mid to upper 50s, showers linger into Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Brightening skies for Monday with temperatures on the seasonably cool side with highs in the mid 50s. Have a great night! -Rob