Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Cooler afternoon with some sunshine to end the weekend, however, things will start to change overnight tonight as a system from the south and a system from the west approach the region. First bringing clouds and rain, then bringing much cooler air through mid-week.

Big package of energy swirling in the mid levels of the atmosphere in the Great Lakes will actually pull moisture from the south northward into the Capital Region overnight tonight and through the day on Monday. This means we will remain mostly cloudy through the day Monday, perhaps a few breaks of sunshine through midday, but scattered showers will be likely throughout the afternoon and evening.

Behind this feature a push of some very chilly air will be arriving for Tuesday and sticking around through Wednesday where daytime highs for most don’t get out of the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows drop into the low to mid 30s.

By Monday morning we will all be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers mainly south of Albany to start the day. These showers will be moving northeast so most may get clipped by a few showers during the first part of the day.

We may get a break in the scattered showers by the early afternoon, this could be accompanied by a few breaks of sunshine as well. However, there will likely be another area of showers that will move through by late afternoon and early evening. Because of the scattered showers and clouds temperatures will hold mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday may start off with a few showers, especially east of the Hudson River. Once those depart we may break out in partly to mostly sunny skies for a time Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, even with the sunshine temperatures look to remain in the upper 40s north to low to mid 50s through the Hudson Valley.

More clouds on Wednesday will help keep temperatures once again in the upper 40s and low 50s. While most of us remain dry, we can’t rule out a shower or perhaps a mountain snow shower north and west of Albany. Staying cool in the 40s and low 50s for Thursday, turning partly sunny and perhaps a bit breezy as well. Temperatures moderate by the end of the week back into the low 60s with lots of sun for Friday and highs by the weekend may approach 70 degrees once again with plenty of sunshine! Have a great week. -Rob