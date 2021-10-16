10/16/21: Cooler, Breezy with Scattered Showers Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The severe weather threat is over for the Capital Region as a cold front responsible for the wet weather continues to push eastward. In its wake, however, we will be much cooler, but more seasonable for mid-October with temps in the 50s, breezy conditions, and a few passing showers.

A cold front will continue to push eastward and we will begin to feel the influence of the west-northwesterly wind developing. This will bring in much cooler air for Sunday, along with moisture from the Great Lakes in the form of clouds and a few passing showers. Starting the day on Sunday many will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with perhaps some sunshine to start the day.

However, as I mentioned we will begin to see a flow directly across the Great Lakes, with the waters still being very warm for this time of year and relatively cold air aloft, we will begin to see lake effect showers developing.

The flow of the Lakes along with the push of the cooler and the cloud cover will keep our temperatures on the cooler side, mainly in the 50s for most locations. Passing showers will be likely, but we are not expecting a washout.





Another little trough will be rotating through early Monday morning, this will not only bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air to the Capital Region but also another day of breezy conditions with winds occasionally gusting to 30 mph.

I mentioned the feature will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Monday, which means most may not get out of the 40s for highs Monday afternoon with low 50s likely through the Hudson Valley.

We do start to moderate as high pressure builds into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. However, another cold front is likely to move through late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning. So after another mild day on Thursday expect temperatures to crash towards the end of the week into next weekend, perhaps back into the low to mid-50s for highs, which is certainly much more seasonable for this time of year. Have a great Sunday! -Rob