10/16/2020: Cool with soaking rain to end the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Yesterday was simply gorgeous with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. We’ll make an about-face today. Showers are easing east early this morning along a cold front. This boundary will move at a snail’s pace across the Hudson Valley and western New England, which means a wet day is on tap.

Today begins showery with temperatures in the mid 50s around the Capital Region. The rain will become steadier and more widespread as the day goes on. Temperatures will drop as the rain picks up. There’s definitely going to be a “raw” feeling.

Periods of heavy rainfall are also possible into the second half of the day for the Capital Region and points to the east. A wave of low pressure will ride along the nearly-stationary cold front. Numerous downpours are possible for western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, which may lead to some localized flooding issues. One to two inches of rain are possible through Saturday. The highest rainfall totals are expected to the east of Albany.

Colder air will chase out the precipitation into Saturday morning. It will be cold enough across the highest terrain, above 3,000 feet, that some wet snowflakes are possible. Little to no accumulation is expected. It will just be a reminder that we are inching closer to winter.

After a not-so nice day today, the weekend is looking really good. Skies will gradually clear through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the 50s.

Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s around the Capital Region, other locations will be in the upper 20s to near freezing.

Sunday will feature more late-day clouds, but still a good day as a whole. Head out pick some apples, select your pumpkin, or check out the fall colors. You won’t have to travel far from the Capital Region to find the peak foliage this weekend.

A few showers will try and push through Upstate New York Sunday night and early Monday. Additional disturbances early in the new week could send more showers our way. Temperatures will trend a little warmer through next week.