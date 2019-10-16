10/16/19: Dry AM, Steady, Heavy Rain PM

We’ve had some beautiful weather since the weekend but we have some changes with heavy rain, strong winds and cooler air before highlighting the great weather returning for the weekend!

Chilly lows under clear skies created some frosty windshields overnight so give yourself some extra time to warm those cars up After some early “bonus” sun, it’s all about increasing clouds with temperatures warming to near 63° between 1-3 PM. We’ll warm before the rain arrives but you’ll always feel winds today 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Expect some showers between 3-5 PM before the steady & heavy rain moves in after 6-7 PM.

It’ll pour all night & through early Thursday morning. Watch for some ponding or possible flash flooding late tonight & for that commute Thursday AM.

The rain from tonight & Thursday will measure an easy 1-3″. Showers will become scattered by the mid to late afternoon Thursday before drying at night. Winds on Thursday can gust 30-35 mph so expect quite the chilly day. Friday will turn bright but still be breezy & cool.

ook at this weekend! Sun & 60s will be welcomed after the midweek messy Nor’easter…