10/15/2021: Strong storms tomorrow, then a fall chill

This weekend is set to be a very active one in terms of weather! A big system churning off towards our west will bring a round of storms, followed by much cooler weather.

Today, we’ve been in the thick of what’s called the “warm sector” – the pocket of warmer, muggier air that’s found ahead of a cold front. This setup allowed for highs in the low 70’s in Albany, about 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Overnight, rounds of showers will sweep across the region. Associated cloud cover and winds out of the south will prevent us from getting too cool – Saturday morning low temperatures will only get down to around 60 for most.

Most of Saturday morning will be dry, but still warm and cloudy. Highs will again reach the low 70’s before a line of storms moves in from the west. If you’re in the Mohawk Valley of western Adirondacks, expect rain just after lunchtime. The line is expected to make it to the Albany area by 4 or 5 pm.

Isolated pockets of gusty wind are possible with this system. Of course, any time there is heavy rain driving conditions could deteriorate. Be on the lookout for pooling of water in the low lying areas.

Cooler air races in behind the cold front, and lows will dip down to around 50 by Sunday morning. The rest of that day will be cool and cloudy, with scattered leftover showers and highs in the upper 50’s. Monday will feature even cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Time to break out the sweaters and flannel shirts again!

Tuesday and Wednesday are probably the best days of the forecast. After a couple crisp mornings, temps will warm to the low 60’s with more sun on both afternoons. Clouds and more showers return late Thursday and into Friday.



-Matt