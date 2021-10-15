10/15/2021: Fall returns this weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We are now five for five when it comes to foggy starts. The fog and low clouds are setting up mainly east of the Hudson River, and it dense in spots. Why not as much fog for the Capital Region and points west? The answer more clouds overhead.

Cloud cover will take over today. There is a slight shower chance through the early afternoon for areas northwest of Albany. Everyone else will remain dry, and warm. Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 70s.

This hasn’t been your typical leaf-peeping weather. The warmer-than-normal temperatures have been persistent during the first part of October. This trend has also slowed the color change. The higher spots of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and the Green Mountains are heading past peak. Today and Saturday morning could be your last chances to take in the views. A leaf-rattling cold front is heading our way.

A strong fall cold front will race across the Northeast Saturday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will enter the News10 area starting Saturday afternoon. It may be a narrow line, but will pack a punch. Isolated strong/severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain are possible through the early evening hours. Sub-severe gusts will still rustle the leaves on the trees. The line of storms will exit into New England Saturday night.

Falling temperatures are on tap for the second half of the weekend. Highs will drop from the mid 70s on Saturday to the 50s by Sunday.

The cooler, more seasonable air hangs around next week. A cool breeze will really add to the fall feel. Crisp morning are also in our future.