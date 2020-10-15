10/15/2020: Very warm and windy before more rain

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Today will be another one of those unusually warm October days. A warm front will glide through Upstate New York this morning. This will send a surge of very warm air in particular for this time of year.

After starting off in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will rocket into the 70s this afternoon. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Unusually warm but not a record. Albany’s record high today is 86° from all the way back in 1897!

Gusty winds will help to drive our temperatures into 70s. The wind will gust up to between 30 and 35 mph on the other side of the warm front. Stronger gusts are possible for the higher terrain. The wind will back off a bit this evening.

Showers will return this evening, first for areas north and west of Albany. Rain will overspread the area by wake up as a cold front drops into the Capital Region.

The front will stall over western New England tomorrow. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day. A wave of low pressure will ride along the boundary and bring heavier rain during the second half of the day. Heavier and steadier rain will fall across the Hudson Valley and areas to the east, those spots closer to the stalled front. We are expecting one to two inches of rain through Saturday morning.

Thing still look to be “interesting” Saturday morning across the higher terrain. Colder air will wrap around on the backside of this system. There is the possibility of wet snowflakes for the mountaintops of the Adirondacks and the Greens. For the rest of us, chilly rain showers will wrap up Saturday morning.

The weekend as a whole is looking decent. We will dry out and sunshine will return Saturday. Temperatures will be the cooler side with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will return looking ahead to the start of the new work and school week. There will be few chances for showers during the first part of next week.