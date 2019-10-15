10/15/19: Sunny & Seasonable Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Despite this chilly start with many 30s & 40s-Today will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and cooler, yet seasonable temperatures.

With clear skies and more backyards in the 30s & even upper 20s in the Adirondacks-expect another frosty start Wednesday. Keep the umbrella handy Wednesday PM-early Thursday for rain. The winds can also gust 20-30 mph so expect quite a chilly couple days.

After a dry start Wednesday morning, clouds increase quickly and a couple showers can move in after 2-3PM with steadier & heavier rain expected by 5-6PM. Once the heavy rain arrives, it’s expected to dump an easy 1-2″ all night & overnight until 7-8 AM Thursday?

Notice there actually can be some flurries or a wintry mix for folks in the northern Adirondacks (Tupper Lake, North Creek, etc)

As we dry out-look at all the sunshine for the weekend! Friday will be cool but we’ll get back to those 60s for Saturday & Sunday with the good weather expected to extend into Monday as well!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play