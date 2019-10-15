10/15/19: Sunny & Seasonable Tuesday

Despite this chilly start with many 30s & 40s-Today will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and cooler, yet seasonable temperatures.

With clear skies and more backyards in the 30s & even upper 20s in the Adirondacks-expect another frosty start Wednesday. Keep the umbrella handy Wednesday PM-early Thursday for rain. The winds can also gust 20-30 mph so expect quite a chilly couple days.

After a dry start Wednesday morning, clouds increase quickly and a couple showers can move in after 2-3PM with steadier & heavier rain expected by 5-6PM. Once the heavy rain arrives, it’s expected to dump an easy 1-2″ all night & overnight until 7-8 AM Thursday?

Notice there actually can be some flurries or a wintry mix for folks in the northern Adirondacks (Tupper Lake, North Creek, etc)

As we dry out-look at all the sunshine for the weekend! Friday will be cool but we’ll get back to those 60s for Saturday & Sunday with the good weather expected to extend into Monday as well!