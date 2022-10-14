The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Last night’s steady rain is moving along this morning. We are quickly drying out from west to east. By 9 AM at the latest the rain will exit the News 10 area.

The roads won’t dry out as quickly. Ponding and puddling is possible for your morning commute. Side streets may also be covered in fallen leaves. This will make the pavement extra slick. The waxy coating on the wet leaves causes a lack of friction between the road and your tires. The surface could become as slippery as ice. As we dry out today it will also be good to clear storm drains of leaf piles before our next rain chance.

The rain pushes out and sunshine returns today. By the afternoon we’ll be “walking on sunshine.” The wind has also diminished. Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 60s.

Some of us could see some frost to kick off the weekend. Lows will settle into the 30s for most. A nice warm up is on the way by the afternoon with highs closing in on the 70-degree mark. Most of the area will enjoy sunshine. However, a weak system chugging through the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley will send in more clouds and a low-end late shower chance. Just an FYI if your weekend leaf peeping will take you that way.

Enjoy Saturday’s warmth! Sunday will kick off a cool down. The coldest air of the season will rush in over the next week.

Next week will feature highs only in the 50s. More rain arrives to kick the upcoming work week. Monday will be the wettest day of that stretch.