10/14/2021: A delightful October day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It probably comes as no surprise that this morning is starting off with more fog. Even before 5 AM there were already pockets of dense fog. The low clouds and fog are more widespread in our river valleys and near other bodies of water. After sunrise the fog will begin to erode away.

Today will be a rather delightful mid-October day, if I do say so myself. High pressure takes control again after yesterday’s weak disturbance. By this afternoon our skies will become partly sunny. Temperatures will be a good 10+ degrees above-normal again. The higher terrain will see highs in the mid/upper 60s while the valleys climb into the lower 70s.

Clouds will return overnight and temperatures will remain very mild for this time of year with lows in the 50s. During the day on Friday we will enter the “warm sector” of an approaching strong storm system. This will keep the clouds around. Most will stay dry, but we can’t rule out stray showers.

A strong fall cold front will bring widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms on Saturday. Some of the afternoon storms could produce gusty, even damaging wind gusts. Periods of heavy rain may lead to localized minor flooding issues.

The low will race across Upstate New York during the first part of the weekend. A few showers will linger into Sunday. The bigger story is a cooldown behind the strong system. Our readings will trend closer to “normal” for mid-October with lows in the 40s and highs near 60° for the Capital Region.