10/14/2020: A couple nice fall days starting today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The rain is gone and now sunshine is making a comeback. Some areas of dense fog have settled in as skies cleared out overnight. Most of the fog is confined to the hilly terrain and near rivers and lakes. Take it slow in those areas as you’re starting the day.

We need a nice day after a dreary start to the week. Skies will become mostly sunny rather quickly this morning. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable this afternoon too. The Capital Region will see highs in the mid 60s, the Adirondacks will top off in the mid to upper 50s.

A few clouds will drift across our skies tonight. Lows will stay on the comfortable side.

Tomorrow brings another surge of October warmth! Temperatures will climb well into the 70s all around the News 10 area. The wind will pick up again with gusts of 30 mph or better. The warmth will be one and down. There is another mighty cold front looming.

Rain will overspread the area again on Friday. A frontal boundary will set up along the East Coast. A wave of low pressure will ride along said boundary, bringing bursts of heavier rain to western New England.

This system will also pull in the coldest air of the season on the backside. The higher terrain of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and Vermont could start off the weekend with some wet snowflakes. It is getting close to the time that the mountains typically see the first snow of the season.

Showers, and those wet snowflakes, will wrap up early Saturday. The remainder of the weekend will be very fall-like. Saturday will be cooler than Sunday. We’ll hang onto the pleasant weather into the start of next week.