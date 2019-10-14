10/14/19: Another Beautiful Day…Sun & 60s!

How about that weekend! As the early fog burns off, we’ll find it’s another beauty today with lots of sun & highs milder in the mid 60s!

We’ll find the sunny & dry combo is here through Tuesday but we’ll notice it’s cooler tomorrow. We’ll see see clouds quickly roll in Wednesday and we’ll turn wet by the afternoon/evening Wednesday.

We’ll see it’s a breezy & cool midweek with more showers for Thursday (especially in the morning). It’s still early so I don’t want to jinx it but this weekend is looking like another stellar couple of days. It’ll be cooler Friday but look at all the sun through the weekend with days warming back into the 60s.