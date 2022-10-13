The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Put some rocks in your socks. It is going to be a windy day. Afternoon wind gusts will be in the range of 40 mph, even stronger in the hills and higher terrain. It will be a good idea to secure any light weight fall decorations.

The wind is picking up ahead of a potent front that will cross tonight. In the meantime, today will be warm and windy with off and on showers. The first wave of showers will arrive in the Hudson Valley late this morning with more passing showers during the second part of the day.

A potent line of storms will push through during the first part of the night. The line should arrive in our western counties between 5 PM and 6 PM. Storms reach the Hudson Valley between 8 PM and 10 PM. Western New England will see the storms closer to midnight.

It will be a tough day for the fall foliage. Strong to damaging winds could knock down some tree branches. The rain will be very heavy too. One to two inches of rain will fall over a very short period of time. Minor street flooding is possible into Friday morning.

The falling leaves will only add to flooding concerns. The wet leaves could clog up storm drains and back up the flow of water. The leaves that are left behind on the roads could make for a slick Friday morning commute. The waxy coating on the leaves causes friction between the road and your tires. The layer of leaves could be as slippery as ice. So be careful as you set out in the morning.

The forecast greatly improves for the weekend. The rain and wind will be out tomorrow. Temperatures will be more seasonable through Sunday. More showers are on the way to kick off next week. A November feel will be next.