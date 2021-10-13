10/13/2021: Another very mild October day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog and some low clouds are in place again to start the day. Visibility has already dropped below a mile in spots in our river valleys. Take it slow on the roads, allow for more following distance, and only use your low beams.

The fog will hang around through the nine o’clock hour. Otherwise, it’s another mild start to the day with temperatures near 50 degrees. We are on our way to another warmer-than-usual afternoon, it just won’t be quite as warm as yesterday. The Capital Region will see highs in the lower 70s.

A weak disturbance will cross New York State today. This will send more clouds our way by the afternoon. We are also tracking some stray shower chances west of Albany. Any showers that develop will be few and far between, and on the light side.

The end of the work week will stay mainly dry. Thursday will be another beauty of an October day. We are expecting more rays of sunshine and high temperatures that will run ten degrees above normal, again.

The stretch of above-average temperatures continues through Saturday. A stronger front will bring shower chances to begin the weekend. Behind the system temperatures will begin cooling down. Readings will trend closer to “normal” into the first part of next week.