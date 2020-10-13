10/13/2020: Rather cool with periods of rain today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! An umbrella and a warm jacket will come in handy today. Light rain continues to overspread the area this morning. There are two features – the remnants of Delta to our south and a cold front approaching from the west – that will bring periods of rain to the Capital Region.

Persistent light rain will continue during the first part of the day. The cold front will race across western New York then reach the Capital Region this afternoon. Pockets of heavier rain are possible as the front passes through the area. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures rather cool with highs only in the lower 50s.

Your ride home will be drier. Showers will have ended, but skies will remain cloudy. Once all is said and done up to an inch of rain will possible in spots.

After quickly drying out, skies will clear tonight. Patchy fog will develop by tomorrow morning. It will also be a chilly start to your Wednesday with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

The middle of the work week is looking a lot better. Sunshine and milder temperatures will return. High temperatures around the Capital Region will reach the mid 60s.

Thursday will be even warmer! Temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s across Upstate New York. The wind will be picking up too ahead of our next system.

Rain returns Friday and looks to spill over into the start of the weekend. The coldest air mass of the season will stream in behind the rain. The southern Adirondacks could see some snowflakes mixing with the rain on the tail end of the rain showers. Temperatures look to moderate into the start of next week.