10/13/2019: Picture perfect Sunday!

Get out and enjoy it… Sunday looks like the perfect Fall day! After a cool start that featured clearing skies and temps in the 40’s, expect a warming trend.

As last night’s weak cold front passes us by, more sunshine will filter in.

That will help us get into the mid 60’s in Albany and surrounding towns, and right around the 60 degree mark in the hills and mountains. It’s great fall weather and it’s right on time; the leaves are approaching peak color across the region.

The clear skies will allow us to get a little cooler overnight. Expect low 40’s in Albany, and mid to upper 30’s in the higher elevations.

On Monday, the holiday actually looks to be on the warmer side with highs in the low 70’s. Expect a few more clouds, but dry conditions throughout.

Tuesday will feature a cold start with temperatures approaching freezing in the hill towns and the mountains. Even the afternoon will stay on the cooler side, with highs struggling to hit 60. Wednesday, especially after lunchtime, looks rainy.

Thursday morning, we’ll have to deal with a few leftover showers. The rest of the day looks cool, cloudy, and windy.

Friday and Saturday look great and decidedly fall-like. Lows will be near 40, with highs near 60.