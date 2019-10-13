10/13/19: Beautiful Start to the New Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cool feel of fall for your Sunday afternoon as temperatures ranged from the upper 50’s to mid 60’s. As we kick off the start of a new week temperatures will rebound slightly warmer, depending where you are…

A cold front will be moving in from the north and west through Monday afternoon, so highs will be drastically different across the area. By the afternoon the front is already affecting temperatures north and west of Albany as temperatures will be dropping back into the mid to upper 50’s whereas Albany south and east will be enjoying mid to upper 60’s through Monday afternoon.

Right now we have high pressure directly over us which will provide mostly clear skies through the night tonight.

However, this high pressure will drift east as we progress through the day tomorrow. So starting off we will see a southerly wind which will help to bump up our temperatures. However, the cold front I mentioned will push through late afternoon and shift the winds to a more northwest direction, thus dropping our temperatures late in the day.

We are not expecting much if any rain associated with this frontal boundary, in fact, most of us will see another dose of sunshine for Monday afternoon.

But as that frontal boundary approaches we will look to see a mix of sun and clouds and a very slight chance for a shower, especially north of Albany.

Behind that another area of high pressure builds in from the North for Tuesday which will keep us much cooler, but we will enjoy another day with sunshine.

Wednesday looks to be at least partly sunny through the first half of the day. That is before low pressure moves in from the west at the same time a low develops along the coast. So while I think we dodge the rain for Wednesday itself, the likelihood of rain will increase through late afternoon and especially Wednesday night. The winds will tend to increase as well for both Wednesday and Thursday and we look to keep the threat for showers through Thursday afternoon. By next weekend we could make another run at 70 degrees.

Have a great week!

-Rob