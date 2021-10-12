10/12/21: Few More Clouds/ Stray Shower Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another stellar weather day across the Capital Region today, after some morning fog we enjoyed lots of sunshine and a warmer feel to the air with temps for everyone 70-75 degrees. We will see a few more clouds on Wednesday as a very slow moving cold front moves eastward. It continues to weaken and so we are not expecting much in the way of any showers. However, can’t rule out a stray shower especially west during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will start with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. By the afternoon there will be more clouds west of the Hudson Valley with clearer skies likely east into Western New England.

You can see below that as the cold front continues to push east it will be continually losing steam. What that means is there is not a lot of moisture with this system and we are not expecting widespread showers, instead a small chance at a shower west of Albany later in the afternoon. Even with a few more clouds around, temperatures will still manage to warm into the low to potentially mid 70s.





Once that feature passes skies will turn partly sunny again for Thursday and temperatures will remain in the low 70s for the afternoon.





Turning mostly cloudy for Friday as a warm front approaches, but we should remain dry for Friday. That changes on Saturday as a cold front moves in, could pose a risk for showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon and evening. Much cooler and windy weather for the end of next weekend and more seasonable air carries us into next week as well. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob