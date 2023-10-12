The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! This week hasn’t been all bad, but it hasn’t been the best either. It would be nice if a stubborn upper-level feature finally moved along. We’re in luck – this low will work through southern Canada over the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, clouds will be thicker up north with stray sprinkles and light showers. Everyone else will start the clearing process. It will turn a little breezy this afternoon, but temperatures will still run on the mild side. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the Adirondacks to the mid 60s for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

Skies will clear area-wide and temperatures will quickly cool off. We’ll wake up to temperatures closer to 40 degrees, but it will feel chillier. A light breeze will linger overnight, which will limit any fog and frost but will lead to wind chills in the mid low and mid 30s.

A pretty nice October day is on tap to wrap up the week. Sunshine will give way to late-day clouds. It will be a little breezy and slightly cooler too. Highs will check in closer to 60 degrees.

The weekend forecast has come a long way. The trend continues to improve with most of the rain staying south of the Capital Region. We won’t completely rule out shower activity for parts of the Mohawk Valley, Catskills, and southern Berkshires Saturday afternoon.

The approaching weekend system will send us all more clouds and keep temperatures on the cool side. Clouds and highs around 60 degrees will become a theme early next week. The next widespread rain chance will hold off until Tuesday.