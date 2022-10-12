The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a easier morning for everyone. Temperatures aren’t as chilly and only some are dealing with fog. Patchy dense fog is settling into the valleys.

A really, really nice day is on the way! Most of the day will be ruled by sunshine. Temperatures will skip ahead to the 70s this afternoon. It will turn a little breezy too.

Skies will cloud up tonight and temperatures will stay warm. Readings will bottom out in the 50s, that’s closer to our average high for mid-October.

The wind will grow stronger Thursday. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible. This should push temperatures close to 70 degrees even while a few showers pop up. The second part of Thursday will turn a lot busier.

A potent front will track across New York state late-day. Heavy rain and gusty storms are possible. One to two inches of soaking rain is possible through Friday morning. Thursday will already be a windy day. Any thunderstorms will be able to focus the gusty conditions. Loose light-weight objects could be blown around. The leaves could also be shaken loose off of the trees.

Temperatures will start falling again Friday and this weekend. Next week will feel more like November. Highs won’t make it out of the 50s, and we’ll see more showers.