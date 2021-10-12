10/12/2021: Nearly 10 degrees above normal today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Who’s ready for another nice day like yesterday? The nice and warm October weather just keeps on coming. Today will bring a combination of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures, not just here in the Capital Region but across the Northeast.

After starting near 50 degrees, we’ll see a quick rise as fog and low clouds lift. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. That’s 10 or more degrees above normal. Albany’s average high is now 63°.

It’s not just the afternoon readings, but also our overnight temperatures that will run warmer than normal. Lows only drop into the 50s tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy with more fog developing after midnight.

The middle point of the week will bring a little hiccup in this spectacular stretch. A weak disturbance will push in from the Great Lakes. This will bring an uptick in cloud cover and the slightest chance of a showers, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be affected too much. Highs will still top off near 70°.

The warmer than normal trend continues through the end of the work week. There is a pattern change looming, though. A strong fall front approaches this weekend. Showers and possibly some thunder will be around on Saturday. The weekend will end on a drier note. More seasonable air follows into next week.