10/12/2020: Gloomy start to the week with off and on showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the weekend. We are moving away from beautiful weather as we step into the new work week. What is left of Hurricane Delta is spreading cloud cover and a shield of showers northward through the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Most of the showers will stay south and east of Albany this morning. The remainder of the day is looking drier. The bigger impact locally from the remnants of Delta will be cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Highs will only top off into the mid 50s for the Capital Region today.

A cold front coming in from the west will enhance our rain chances tonight and Tuesday. Scattered showers will arrive overnight. Off and on activity will continue through tomorrow evening.

Rainfall amounts aren’t looking all that impressive. Up to three-quarters of an inch are possible through late Tuesday. Almost all of the rain will come ahead of the cold front tomorrow.

High pressure will quickly take over mid-week. There will be a lot of sunshine with warmer temperatures. We’ll see the mid 60s on Wednesday then the lower 70s for highs on Thursday.

We are closely watching a late week system that will bring another round of rain on Friday. It will also pull in the coldest air of the season. Timing is still up in the air. How quickly will the showers wind down? How quickly will the chillier air rush in? There is some guidance that suggests that flakes could fly in the Adirondacks Saturday morning. We’re keeping an eye on the trends for sure.