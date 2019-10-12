10/12/19: Sunshine Returns for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We saw a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 60’s for most… Tomorrow we will see increasing amounts of sunshine and temperatures once again in the low to mid 60’s.

We have a cold front that is moving in from the west this evening which has helped to increase our cloud cover, along with a few quick hitting showers or sprinkled this evening.

That will clear the area to the east this evening and the first half of tonight which will give way to clearing skies and temperatures in the mid 40’s. We could see some gusty winds after the front passes through the night with winds becoming West northwest between 5-10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20. However, high pressure builds in tomorrow which will give us a fair deal of sunshine to round out the weekend.

We can see on futurecast that by tomorrow afternoon we may be hard pressed to see a cloud in the sky, however, I think we will see a few clouds due to the moisture we have seen over the last week or so.

Quiet weather continues through Sunday night into Monday morning when we could see some clouds or fog to start the day on Monday, especially south and east of Albany.

Monday looks to be another beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds, however, later in the day there is a slight chance we could see a quick hitting shower well north of Albany into the Adirondacks.

Cooler air for us on Tuesday, however, Wednesday looks pretty wet and almost chilly with highs only in the low 50’s. We turn pretty windy for Thursday with perhaps a few stray showers, I would not be surprised if we saw a few flurries in the Adirondacks Thursday afternoon. Temperatures moderate for Friday and into Saturday as we approach the mid 60’s once again by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob