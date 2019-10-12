10/12/19: Chance shower, otherwise a nice start to the weekend!

If you’re west of Albany, you might want to have the umbrella on hand this afternoon… not everyone will see rain, but a stray shower or two can;t be ruled out. A sprawling storm system is set up to our west, bringing snow to the Dakotas and rain from Canada to the Deep South.

The catch is that there’s not much moisture or energy in the atmosphere over the Capital Region for this system to work with. Rain will fizzle quickly as it approaches our area. The Mohawk River valley and western Catskills might see a shower or two, but most stay dry.

Expect temperatures to peak slightly above average, generally in the low 60’s with mid 60’s in the Albany metro area.

Tonight, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the mid 40’s, slightly cooler than the past few evenings. West of Albany, expect temperatures to bottom out in the 30’s.

Sunday looks incredible, with seasonable temperatures, light winds, and mostly sunny skies. It’s the best day of the long weekend weather-wise, make sure you get out and enjoy it!

Columbus day looks warm, with highs near 70 and a few more clouds. Expect cooler conditions on Tuesday, ahead of our next solid rain chance on Wednesday.

Thursday morning could feature a few leftover showers, but the afternoon looks dry. Windy conditions are possible as high pressure builds in from the west.

Next Friday looks great and VERY Fall like… lows around 40, highs upper 50’s.