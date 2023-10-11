Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A few showers this morning will give way to another mostly cloudy afternoon, temperatures though will rise to near normal levels with many making it into the low to mid 60s.

Drier air is not too far away, this will slowly work its way eastward and will begin to work into the Capital Region later on Thursday and more so on Friday with the return to some sunshine.

This sunshine will likely be short lived as we are watching for a storm for the weekend. The guidance continues to remain split on exactly what will happen, does the storm remain close enough for steady rain to develop? Or does it remain just to our south where we would see clouds and a few showers? The verdict is still out, but we are leaning damp, rainy and cool for Saturday with improvements moving in for Sunday. This could change though as more data becomes available.

More clouds than sun for today, a few breaks of sunshine will be possible during the second half of the day and into the early evening. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Breaks of sunshine will be likely for Thursday with temperatures much the same, mainly in the low to mid 60s.

Better sunshine for us on Friday with temperatures a touch cooler with a cooler flow expected from the north. Our storm system begins to move in for Saturday morning and into the afternoon which will provide a cold flow from the northeast and hold temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Quick moving system though with improvements for Sunday with some sunshine. Turning unsettled once again as we start off early next week. Have a great day! -Rob